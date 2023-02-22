Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $5.75 on Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00023784 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $1.37 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00422377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.26 or 0.27979029 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

