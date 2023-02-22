OriginTrail 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $144.29 million and $2.38 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00419470 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.51 or 0.27786462 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.