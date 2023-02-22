Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Enstar Group LTD

Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 18.1% of Enstar Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Enstar Group LTD owned 1.44% of Owl Rock Capital worth $58,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 198,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owl Rock Capital Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

