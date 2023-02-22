Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.97-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.89 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.97 to $4.03 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.51.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 10.9 %

PANW stock traded up $18.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.10. 10,695,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

