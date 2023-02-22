Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -338.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

