Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -338.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
