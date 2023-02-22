Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.99 EPS.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.83%.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,233 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

