Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.99 EPS.

Shares of PK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 2,378,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,985. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 344.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

