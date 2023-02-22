Patrice Perche Sells 11,035 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 5,503,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

