Patrice Perche Sells 11,035 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18.
Fortinet Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 5,503,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
