PDT Partners LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. CWM LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INSP traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.28. 49,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.20 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

