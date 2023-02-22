PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 235,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.