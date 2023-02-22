PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $30,759.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $1,216,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,878,686.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,272.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,095 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 416,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.70. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

