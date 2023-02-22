PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.60. The company had a trading volume of 157,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average of $330.01. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

