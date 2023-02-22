PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Styrax Capital LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the third quarter. Styrax Capital LP now owns 180,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 221.6% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 128,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5,073.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 77,702 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 9.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $15.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,751,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,400. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.35, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.