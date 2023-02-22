PDT Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 82.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 45.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Medpace Stock Down 5.3 %

MEDP stock traded down $10.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.69. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.