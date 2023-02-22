PDT Partners LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.25. The stock had a trading volume of 290,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,335. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.