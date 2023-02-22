PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.55.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.4 %

ANSYS Company Profile

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $266.88. 45,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.