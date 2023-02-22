PDT Partners LLC Sells 23,390 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

