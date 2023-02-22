PDT Partners LLC Sells 29,076 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,076 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,230. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also

