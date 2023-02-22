Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-0.10 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.10 EPS.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.