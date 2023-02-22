Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-0.10 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,216. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

