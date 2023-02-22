Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 251,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 51,442 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 512,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

