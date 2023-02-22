Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Pegasystems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $88.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,212,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.84%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

