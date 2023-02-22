Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

TSE PPL opened at C$44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$40.96 and a 52-week high of C$53.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.40.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

