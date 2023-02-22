PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

