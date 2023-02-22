Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,545 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $963.28 million, a PE ratio of 105.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

