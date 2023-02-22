Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

NASDAQ HON opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

