Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SKM has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

