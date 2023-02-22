PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.08. The stock had a trading volume of 808,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,892. The firm has a market cap of $243.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

