Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of PESI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 58,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

