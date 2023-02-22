Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,380.20

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,380.20 ($16.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,470 ($17.70). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,467 ($17.67), with a volume of 965,579 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.47) to GBX 1,600 ($19.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.47) to GBX 2,150 ($25.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.40 ($20.44).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,360.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,377.13. The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 628.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.