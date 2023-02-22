PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 2,101 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

