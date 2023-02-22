PFS Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 39,468 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

