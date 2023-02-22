PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,354,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,453,000 after acquiring an additional 317,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $185.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

