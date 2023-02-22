PFS Investments Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.