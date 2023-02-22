PFS Investments Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

