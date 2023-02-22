PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Best Buy by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,810 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 170.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,329 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

