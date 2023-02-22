PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

