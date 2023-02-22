PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

