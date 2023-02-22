PFS Investments Inc. Sells 7,675 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.1% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 407,957 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 459,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 413,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 151,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FCX opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.