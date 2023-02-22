PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. PG&E comprises 14.3% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $792,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

