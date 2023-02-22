Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.00 million.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 746,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,495. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

