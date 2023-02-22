Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLABGet Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.00 million.

Photronics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 865,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,979. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLABGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after buying an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Earnings History and Estimates for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

