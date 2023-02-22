Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.00 million.

Photronics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 865,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,979. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after buying an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

