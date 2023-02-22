PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.2%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.86 and last traded at $93.63. 86,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 203,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

