Piper Sandler Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $78.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.9 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,224.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

