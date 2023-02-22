PlayDapp Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $141.39 million and $33.93 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

