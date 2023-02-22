PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Now Covered by Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.27.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
