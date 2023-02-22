PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Now Covered by Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.