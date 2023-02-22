Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,112,926 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of CSX worth $128,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 5,358,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

