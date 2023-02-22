Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 848,264 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 848,264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $88,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 584,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

