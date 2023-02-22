Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,572,600 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,572,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,636,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Occidental Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE OXY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,342,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,130,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
