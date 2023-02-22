Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 9.10% of uniQure worth $79,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 128.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,954 shares of company stock valued at $737,780 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 225,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $931.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.09.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

